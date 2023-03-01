JPS Preference shares, Palace Amusement led gains on Tuesday Loop Jamaica

JPS preference shares and Palace Amusement led gains during Tuesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

JPS preference gained 32 per cent to close at $22.83, followed by Palace Amusement, which gained 30 per cent to close at $7.74, and MPC Clean Energy up 14.7 per cent to $79.15.

The top declining stocks were Margaritaville Turks down 15 per cent to $2.90, followed by PBS shares down 14 per cent to $1.89 and AMG Packaging down 13 per cent to $2.30.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 3,913.59 points (1.14 per cent) to close at 347,390.54 points and the volume traded amounted to 31,486,512 valued at $134.7 million

The JSE Main Index advanced by 3,927.57 points 1.19 per cent to close at 334,642.23 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,655,244 valued at $89.8 million.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 27.43 points (0.72 per cent) to close at 3,837.30 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,831,268 valued at $45 million.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 6,007.28 points (1.61 per cent) to close at 378,694.45 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,500,012 valued at $77,541,132.24.

The JSE Select Index declined by 29.99 points (0.37 per cent) to close at 8,143.38 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,768,279 valued at $45,583,061.05.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 17.34 points (7 per cent) to close at 230.45 points and the volume traded amounted to 722,194 valued at $14,036.60.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 114 stocks of which 55 advanced, 42 declined and 17 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 31,486,512 units valued at $134,702,992.14.

