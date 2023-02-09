JPS preference shares start trading Thursday at $3,000 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service preference shares led gains during Wednesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

JPS gained 19 per cent to close at $3,000. It was followed by JMMB Group preference shares up 14 per cent to $1.83, and MPC Clean Energy up 10 per cent to $86.

The top declining stocks were PBS preference shares down 24 per cent to $1,115.91 and Margaritaville Turks down 23 per cent to US$0.10.

The JSE Index advanced by 1,544.69 points (0.46 per cent) to close at 334,462.13 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,512,250 valued at $94,127,743.28.

The Junior Market Index declined by 6.84 points (0.17 per cent) to close at 3,905.52 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,004,048 valued at $26,089,560.10.

Also on the day, the JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,375.51 points (0.40 per cent) to close at 347,856.59 points and the volume traded amounted to 18,516,298 valued at $120,217,303.38.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 3.17 points (1.34 per cent) to close at 232.78 points and the volume traded amounted to 301,506 valued at $4,279.72.

The JSE Cross Listed Index declined by 0.98 points (1.70 per cent) to close at 56.71 points and the volume traded amounted to 21,379 valued at $6,109,878.59.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.24 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 79.30 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,819,427 valued at $21,197,828.98.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.52 points (0.55 per cent) to close at 94.34 points and the volume traded amounted to 8,425,295 valued at $86,122,979.22.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 100 stocks of which 42 advanced, 45 declined and 13 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 18,516,298 units valued at $120,217,303.38