JPS preparing for severe weather system this weekend Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Public Service says, in light of the approaching severe weather system expected to impact the island starting this weekend, it is mobilising crews and other critical elements to manage its effects.

In a release Friday, the company is also encouraging the public to take steps to secure their households and personal safety.

“Persons should take stock of trees on their premises which could pose a danger to their homes or to power lines, and trim these where it is safe to do so,” JPS said, adding that people are cautioned not to attempt to cut trees which are already close to lines, as this could result in electric shock or loss of life.

The power company is also encouraging the public to ensure they have supplies on hand, including flashlights, battery-operated radios, non-perishable food items, and water.

“Importantly, persons who make use of generators should ensure that they are in good working order and properly connected to their home system,” JPS said.

JPS also reminded customers that the severe weather system may result in extended power outages, as has been experienced in neighbouring territories.

“Once the system has passed, members of the public must avoid downed power lines,” it added.

It advised that after the passage of the storm, JPS will follow its restoration protocol to have power returned to those who lost supply.

It said the restoration protocol is structured as follows:

The system is assessed for damage;Power is restored to essential services such as water pumps, hospitals, communications etc;Critical loads and large populated areas are addressed;Smaller population centres are addressed;Small pockets of customers and individuals are returned to normalcy.

JPS said it remains dedicated to service at the highest levels of safety.