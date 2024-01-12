JPS president and CEO Steve Berberich resigns Loop Jamaica

President and CEO of Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS), Steve Berberich, has resigned.

Berberich spent less than a year in the role, after being appointed on May 31, 2023.

In a release Friday, he explained that a recent death in his family and other pressing matters have prompted a need for him to be geographically closer to them.

“I know the time has been short, but it has been an honor to lead JPS, facilitate improvements in customer care and reliability, and renew the brand perception,” he said.

Berberich established himself as an integral part of the company and the Jamaican community. His leadership and vision for an improved electrical infrastructure in Jamaica will be missed, the release from JPS announcing his resignation said.

“The board has been incredibly supportive of my strategies, and I appreciate the strong relationships I’ve built with business, social and political leaders here. I want to thank the board, the fabulous JPS family, and the people of Jamaica for giving me this opportunity. I will always hold Jamaica dear in my heart,” Berberich stated.

The JPS Board of Directors met on Friday and named Damian Obiglio, the current chairman of the board, as the acting CEO.

Obiglio will take over from Berberich, effective February 5, and will remain in that role until a new CEO is seated.

His leadership spans several companies, including a previous role as president and CEO of JPS. He is, therefore, intimately familiar with JPS’ operations, the light and power company said in the release.

JPS said, too, that the Board of Directors wishes to facilitate a smooth transition and expresses its resolve to execute the three-year business plan that started in 2024. At the core of this business plan are the four main pillars of customer service excellence, expansion of renewables, electrification of transportation, and distributed generation.

The JPS board thanked Berberich for “the outstanding service: he provided in setting a course for improved company performance in terms of reliability and service, and wished him well.