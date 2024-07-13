JPS says it’s working to restore smaller areas still out of power

·8 min read
Home
Local News
JPS says it’s working to restore smaller areas still out of power
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon by beating Jasmine Paolini

13-y-o girl goes missing from St Andrew home

Whitfield Town residents beg for removal of garbage dumped in area

JPS says it’s working to restore smaller areas still out of power

French sports minister swims in the Seine ahead of Paris Olympics

American I Am Fred primed for Hall of Fame glory at Caymanas Park

Bloody ‘love triangle’ night fight between men in Clarendon

Ricketts, James-King and Hudson secure 4th place finishes in Monaco

Content creators Ling and Lamb try KFC in Jamaica for the first time

Man shot dead outside bar in Galina, St Mary

Saturday Jul 13

30°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

A JPS team replacing a pole in St Catherine after the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

JPS is advising residents that while the vast majority of its customer base will be energised by tonight, a number of smaller areas will remain out of service. In a release Friday, JPS said, presently, roughly 632,000 of its 692,000 customers now have electricity, as it leans into some of the last stages of restoration for most of the island.

The company also reported that all hospitals and major health care facilities are energised. Blaine Jarret, JPS’ senior vice president of energy delivery, explained that the utility company will continue to give attention to these pockets until they are fully restored.

JPS said it is also redeploying resources where possible, to aggressively push ahead to these areas.

The parish of St Elizabeth remains on a different timeline, with full restoration expected in roughly a month, it reminded. JPS said on Friday that the main areas in which its teams are working over the next 24 – 48 hours include: 

Hanover: Sections of Negril, Kew to Jericho, Cascade, Birches HillSt Elizabeth: Sections of Spur Tree, Gutters, Nain, Junction, Kinkeade, BromptonSt James: Sections of Yorkland, Mafoota, Cambridge, Ducketts, Shettlewood, Belmonte, HurlockTrelawny: Sections of Fontabelle, Sherwood, Hyde, Stewart Town to Top Town, GreenwoodWestmoreland: Sections of Roaring River, Withorn, Mackfield, Carawina, Deans Valley, Ranch to Westmoreland BridgeClarendon: Sections of Moneymusk, Victoria, St. Jago Road, Comfort RoadSt Ann: Richmond Sewage Plant, Flash Town, Murphy Hill, Beverley , Scarlett Hall, Murphy Hill, Clay Ground, Richmond Batching Plant/Sewage Plant, Edge HillSt Catherine: Sections of Giblatore, Harkers Hall, Princess Field, Burton, Commodore, Edward Piece, Percy Brown Lane, West Prospect, Lime Walk, Springvale, 13 Lane, Buena Vista, Kensington, Mt. Matthews, Glengoffe Police Station, Berwick District, Jackson, Cheese Field, Dinthill High School, Jericho, Section of Treadways, Time and Patience, Bermatty, Boys ContentManchester: Sections of Bonito Crescent, New Green, MoraviaPortland: Sections of Hart Hill, Coopers Hill, Chepstowe, New Eden, Bloomfield, Shirley Castle, Ythanside, Skibo, Bybrook, Lighthouse Road, Spring Bank Road, Fern HillSt Mary: Sections of Waterford, Planters Hall, Ross Common, Retreat, Bamboo WalkSt Thomas: Sections of Top Hill Road (at the Church of God), Dumfries Off Stanton Road, Arcadia District, Blue Mahoe, Somerset to Trinity Ville, Spring GardensKingston and St. Andrew: Sections of Bermuda Mount, Belmont to King Weston, Frazier Crescent, Top Enfield, Penfield, Bridgemont Heights

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon by beating Jasmine Paolini

Jamaica News

13-y-o girl goes missing from St Andrew home

Jamaica News

JPS says it’s working to restore smaller areas still out of power

More From

Jamaica News

Food For The Poor, Cedella Marley partner to help Beryl survivors

Food For The Poor (FFTP) is partnering with Grammy Award-winning artiste Cedella Marley to raise funds to help survivors of Hurricane Beryl with repairs or replacement of thousands of zinc roofs damag

Jamaica News

Little girl who lost dad to gunmen grows up, becomes a cop

See also

… wants to help prevent that pain for others, guide young people

Jamaica News

JPS says 90% of customers now have electricity after Hurricane Beryl

A week after Category 4 Hurricane Beryl caused extensive damage to electrical infrastructure islandwide, the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that about 90 per cent of its customer no

Jamaica News

Tropical wave to move across Jamaica Sunday

Brace for rain this weekend, as a tropical wave is expected to move across the island on Sunday on the heels of a trough that is expected to remain across Jamaica throughout the weekend.
Additional

Jamaica News

8 parliamentarians now being probed for illicit enrichment by IC

The number of parliamentarians being investigated by the Integrity Commission (IC) has jumped to eight.
For more than a year, Jamaicans have been told, via the media, that six parliamentarians were

Jamaica News

Man shot dead outside bar in Galina, St Mary

The St Mary police are probe the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Galina in the parish on Wednesday night.
The deceased is Zeraldo Deer, who is from Kingston and St Thomas addresses.
Repo

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols