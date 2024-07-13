JPS says it’s working to restore smaller areas still out of power

JPS is advising residents that while the vast majority of its customer base will be energised by tonight, a number of smaller areas will remain out of service. In a release Friday, JPS said, presently, roughly 632,000 of its 692,000 customers now have electricity, as it leans into some of the last stages of restoration for most of the island.

The company also reported that all hospitals and major health care facilities are energised. Blaine Jarret, JPS’ senior vice president of energy delivery, explained that the utility company will continue to give attention to these pockets until they are fully restored.

JPS said it is also redeploying resources where possible, to aggressively push ahead to these areas.

The parish of St Elizabeth remains on a different timeline, with full restoration expected in roughly a month, it reminded. JPS said on Friday that the main areas in which its teams are working over the next 24 – 48 hours include:

Hanover: Sections of Negril, Kew to Jericho, Cascade, Birches HillSt Elizabeth: Sections of Spur Tree, Gutters, Nain, Junction, Kinkeade, BromptonSt James: Sections of Yorkland, Mafoota, Cambridge, Ducketts, Shettlewood, Belmonte, HurlockTrelawny: Sections of Fontabelle, Sherwood, Hyde, Stewart Town to Top Town, GreenwoodWestmoreland: Sections of Roaring River, Withorn, Mackfield, Carawina, Deans Valley, Ranch to Westmoreland BridgeClarendon: Sections of Moneymusk, Victoria, St. Jago Road, Comfort RoadSt Ann: Richmond Sewage Plant, Flash Town, Murphy Hill, Beverley , Scarlett Hall, Murphy Hill, Clay Ground, Richmond Batching Plant/Sewage Plant, Edge HillSt Catherine: Sections of Giblatore, Harkers Hall, Princess Field, Burton, Commodore, Edward Piece, Percy Brown Lane, West Prospect, Lime Walk, Springvale, 13 Lane, Buena Vista, Kensington, Mt. Matthews, Glengoffe Police Station, Berwick District, Jackson, Cheese Field, Dinthill High School, Jericho, Section of Treadways, Time and Patience, Bermatty, Boys ContentManchester: Sections of Bonito Crescent, New Green, MoraviaPortland: Sections of Hart Hill, Coopers Hill, Chepstowe, New Eden, Bloomfield, Shirley Castle, Ythanside, Skibo, Bybrook, Lighthouse Road, Spring Bank Road, Fern HillSt Mary: Sections of Waterford, Planters Hall, Ross Common, Retreat, Bamboo WalkSt Thomas: Sections of Top Hill Road (at the Church of God), Dumfries Off Stanton Road, Arcadia District, Blue Mahoe, Somerset to Trinity Ville, Spring GardensKingston and St. Andrew: Sections of Bermuda Mount, Belmont to King Weston, Frazier Crescent, Top Enfield, Penfield, Bridgemont Heights