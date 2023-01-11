JPS says more people opting for prepaid electricity Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

More people are opting for the Jamaica Public Service’s prepaid electricity service, ‘Pay As You Go’, the utility company said on Tuesday.

In a release it said between May and November 2022, the company’s ‘Go Prepaid and Spin to Win’promotion saw more than 1,800 new prepaid customers, which was a 100 per cent increase over the 900 sign-ups during the 2021 promotion.

There are now approximately 17,000 prepaid customers on the JPS grid, the company said.

Throughout the seven-month ‘Spin to Win’ campaign, new and existing postpaid customers who signed up for prepaid and were consistent with topping up, automatically qualified for a chance to win cash and other prizes.

Customers won for themselves weekends for two, smart televisions, supermarket shopping sprees, prepaid top-ups, laptops, and mobile phones, JPS said.

In December, the promotion culminated with the presentation of a cheque valued at $2 million to the grand prize winner.

According to JPS, prepaid is a good energy management tool as it gives customers control over how much they spend on electricity because they choose when to top up and how many kilowatt-hours of electricity they want.

“There are also no deposits, monthly bills, due dates, disconnections, or late payment fees associated with prepaid. The service is suitable for long and short-term rentals, and also for anyone who just wants to become more energy efficient,” JPS said.

The company introduced prepaid electricity in 2015 through a pilot programme in Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine, after which it was expanded to all parishes.

“It allows customers to top up with electricity, similar to how they would add credit on their mobile phones. With the rollout of smart meters across the island, persons can now switch to prepaid without having to change their meter,” JPS said.

