JPS says over 83% of customers now have electricity

More than 570,000 of Jamaica Public Service (JPS) customers now have electricity as a result of the company’s restoration efforts following the passage of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday afternoon organised by Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Daryl Vaz, Chairman and interim CEO of JPS, Damian Obiglio, provided the update and said the number of people connected jumped by 40,000 today.

“I’m very glad to say that we have 83 per cent. We moved since this morning, Minister (Daryl Vaz) from 77 per cent to 83,” Obligio said, before adding that 573,000 out of 682,000 customers are now connected.

“So it looks like the weather helped us today very much,” he said.

Earlier Monday, JPS highlighted some of the communities in which they would be working today. It said, however, that only some of the customers in the areas listed will be restored today.

“The delay may be due to the extent of the damage in some areas, whether conditions, or safety concerns,” JPS said.

“But don’t worry, we will get to you as soon as possible,” it added on social media.

Some of the areas where JPS are working today are:

St Thomas: Sections of Golden Grove to Hampton Court, Dalvey, Font Hill to Buckingham, Trinity Ville to Cedar Valley.Kingston and St Andrew: Shoucair Circle, Guava Ridge, Swain Spring Road, Lascelles Avenue off Jackson Road, Frazier Crescent, Wild St off Windward Road, Aston Ridge, Airy Castle, Pigeon Valley, West Haven Drive and Harbour View.Westmorland: Sections of Paradise to Auchindown, Darling Street to Savanna-la-Mar town.St Catherine: CB Poultry Farm, Hill Run, sections of Garbally Drive.St James: Sections of Mango Walk to Norwood, Salt Spring to Flower Hill, Porto Bello.Portland: Sections of San San Spring to Kensignton, Woodstock, Dolphin Bay to Kensington.St Ann: sections of Hermitage to Chicken Farm, Prospect to Cotton Tree, Breadnut Hill.St Mary: sections of Zion Hill, Flint River to Watchwell, Spur Tree to Pepper, Gutters to JunctionClarendon: sections of Howard Avenue to Chapelton Road intersection.