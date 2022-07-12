JPS warns customers about scam | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is warning the public about a message making the rounds on WhatsApp and social media platforms, promising $30,000 if people click on a link.

In a release Tuesday, the light and power company said the message is not from JPS and that it’s a scam.

“The company is not sending any message via WhatsApp or social spaces promising monies for clicking through links,” the release said.

JPS is advising individuals to check with the company for confirmation of any promotions being held from time to time. It said, too, that people can check its social media pages for information on promotions.