JPS warns customers of persons offering power reconnection for a fee

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is warning the public to be on the lookout for “unscrupulous persons” offering to reconnect their electrical supplies for a fee.

The light and power company, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, said only its personnel should connect individuals to its grid.

Much of the country suffered power loss during the passage of the hurricane.

“Beware of unscrupulous persons offering to reconnect your power for a fee. Do not pay anyone to connect your power!” JPS stated.

“Unsafe connections to the grid can result in death or property damage,” it continued.

“Only authorised JPS personnel should handle connections to the grid. Leave it to us!” the company advised.

Since the passage of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday afternoon into evening, Jamaicans in general, including politicians, have been urging the light and power company to restore power to the affected communities with alacrity.

In a press release on Saturday, JPS said more than 420,000 or 62 per cent of its customers then had electricity as a result of its restoration efforts 48 hours after the passage of the category four hurricane.

According to JPS’ Senior Vice President of Energy, Blaine Jarrett, power was restored to some 184,000 customers in several communities across the island.

“While we managed to keep the lights on for about 35 per cent of our customers during the hurricane, about 448,000 lost service due to damage to the infrastructure.

“We are now making every effort to accelerate the restoration of service to those still without,” JPS said on Saturday.

The company listed communities in several parishes, including St Thomas, St Mary, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon, where restoration works were being carried out.