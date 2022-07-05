JSE Combined Index down, NCB at one-year low | Loop Jamaica

The JSE Combined Market Index will start trading on Tuesday with key stocks down including NCB Financial trading at one-year lows.

Some 101 stocks traded 30 advanced but 58 declined, and 13 held firm. The combined index declined by 1.1 per cent on Monday or 4,674.85 points.

SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) was the top advancer up 22 per cent to $3.48 and Caribbean Cream up 11 per cent to $4.95.

KLE Group Limited (KLE) was the biggest loser after the stock lost 13 per cent to $1.98.

NCB Financial declined two per cent to close below the triple-digit mark to $99.43 for the first time in over a year. It’s far from $230 highs back in 2019.

Market volume was led by Dolla Financial with 2.9 million units, followed by Mailpac Group and Wigton Windfarm with 2.4 million and 2.12 million units respectively.

Overall Market volume was 22.98 million units, valued at approximately $194.7 million.