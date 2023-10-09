JSE Combined Index hovers near one-year lows Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index declined by 3.5 per cent during the trading week ending Friday, October 6, pushing the index back down, close to one-year lows.

The index is now down 10.6 per cent year to date as the markets grapple with high-interest rates.

The index hit a one-year low on September 18 at about 325,400 points, and then it climbed to roughly 341,400 on September 29 and then restarted its descent towards current levels of 329,400 points.

During the week, ISP Finance gained 29 per cent to $44, Main Event gained 21 per cent to $15.99, Access Financial gained 15 per cent to close at $27.82, Epply gained 12 per cent to $34.90, and Jamaican Teas gained 11 per cent to $2.30.

The big losers were Paramount Trading down 22 per cent to $1.56, Caribbean Assurance Brokers down 19.5 per cent to $2.52, 138 Student Living down 19 per cent to $85, FosRich down 17 per cent to $2.28, and CAC2000 down 14 per cent to $3.81.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 121 stocks of which 39 advanced, 73 declined and 9 traded firm. Volume leaders during the period were TransJamaican Highway, Carreras and One Great Studio Ltd.