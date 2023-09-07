JSE experiences sharp downturn on Wednesday Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) declined heavily on Wednesday by just over 1.0 per cent equivalent to some $20 billion with nearly twice as many decliners than advancers.

The market usually moves by fractions of that amount in a given day. Overall, the market has declined by 9.8 per cent for the year to date.

The top declining stocks were Cargo Handlers down 15 per cent to $13.95, Access Financial down 15 per cent to $23.89, Mayberry Investments down 13 per cent to $7.27 and Palace Amusement down 13 per cent to $1.61.

The top advancers were Eppley Preference shares up 16 per cent to $6.98, Jmmb preference shares up 10 per cent to $2.20 and PBS Preference shares up 10 per cent to $1,207.71.

Higher interest rates shift investment portfolios away from riskier stocks towards fixed-income or preference shares with attractive dividend yields.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 3,399.58 points ( 1.01 per cent) to close at 332,514.90 points and the volume traded amounted to 16,839,347 valued at $74,105,751.52.

The JSE Main Index declined by 2,522.83 points ( 0.78 per cent) to close at 319,240.94 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,780,581 valued at $62,395,781.88.

The Junior Market Index declined by 114.23 points ( 2.93 per cent) to close at 3,784.32 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,058,766 valued at $11,709,969.64.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 1,333.01 points ( 0.38 per cent) to close at 353,792.21 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,719,732 valued at $61,983,824.64.

The JSE Select Index declined by 39.04 points ( 0.49 per cent) to close at 7,877.61 points and the volume traded amounted to 702,827 valued at $15,624,485.67.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 3.94 points ( 1.62 per cent) to close at 239.33 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,090,681 valued at $25,541.78.

The JSE Cross-Listed Index declined by 1.57 points ( 2.54 per cent) to close at 60.19 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,727 valued at $172,889.22.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.36 points ( 0.51 per cent) to close at 70.59 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,302,493 valued at $36,774,146.61.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 1.31 points ( 1.32 per cent) to close at 97.94 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,351,587 valued at $16,636,969.06.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 107 stocks of which 36 advanced, 60 declined and 11 traded firm.