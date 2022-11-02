JSE head expects turn around in the stock market Loop Jamaica

Managing director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Marlene Street Forrest, is expecting a turn-around in the performance of the main market, buoyed by the increase in consumer and business confidence.

Up to July 6, the JSE main index was down 3.5 per cent year to date, however, the junior market was up by 27 per cent. The drag by main market stocks also pulled the JSE combined index down by around one per cent.

But speaking at the virtual presentation of the third quarter results of the Jamaica Conference Board Survey of Business and Consumer Confidence, Street Forrest said she expects the improved outlook of both businesses and consumers to translate into more investments on the JSE, “especially the main market.”

“Definitely, I am pleased that business confidence is up because this will translate well for the capital market and especially the equities market… We believe that that will translate well in terms of the stock market and persons demanding, from the supply side, financing for their businesses,” she said.

She continued: “In light of the fact too that companies are expected to invest more in their businesses, we are seeing this as a positive, despite the fact that interest rate has gone up,” Street Forrest said.

Business confidence for the third quarter of 2022 improved by 18.3 per cent, with consumer confidence also showing a positive trajectory, increasing by 4.2 percentage points.

Sixty-one per cent of companies polled also indicated that they intend to invest in their companies over the next 12 months.

From the investor standpoint, Street Forrest said she expects the return of those who migrated to other funds, because of the prevailing high-interest rates.

“I believe that we will see, in the medium term, investors coming back to participate in some of those IPOs and APOs that, I have no doubt will be coming on stream shortly…,” she said.

“You can see that there is a definite correlation between consumer and business confidence and those areas… and it will lift all boats so you will see in the composite index next year,” she said.