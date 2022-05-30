JSE Index records four straight days of gains during trading week | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Index inched up slightly last Friday for its fourth straight day of gain for the week.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 98 stocks of which 45 advanced, 42 declined and 11 traded firm.

The market dropped after Labour Day but climbed every day since then to 387,817 points on Friday. The index is still trailing the monthly average of 400,000 points.

Top gainers were Kingston Wharves up 11 per cent to $39.99, MPC Clean Energy up 10.5 per cent to $105, 138 Student Living up 10 per cent to $5.23, and First Rock Capital up 9.0 per cent to $12.68.

The top decliners were JMMB Preference shares down 22 per cent to $1.54, Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances down 12 per cent to $1.72, and CAC2000 down 11 per cent to $6.31.

The JSE Main Market advanced by 678.55 points (0.18 per cent) to close at 387,816.69 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,037,154 valued at $85,895,991.94.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 15.96 points (0.39 per cent) to close at 4,120.05 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,622,684 valued at $18,728,839.55.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 777.06 points (0.19 per cent) to close at 399,666.18 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,659,838 valued at $104,624,831.49.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 1,636.40 points (0.37 per cent) to close at 443,816.22 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,032,290 valued at $85,475,668.06.

The JSE Select Index advanced by 23.05 points (0.23 per cent) to close at 10,132.63 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,685,686 valued at $60,733,949.35.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.42 points (0.20 per cent) to close at 209.77 points and the volume traded amounted to 37,542 valued at $727.17.

The volume leaders were Transjamaican Highway, Wigton Windfarm and QWI Investments.