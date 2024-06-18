JSE re-instates trading of iCreate’s shares Loop Jamaica

iCreate Limited will resume the trading of its ordinary shares, effective Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the Jamaica Stock Exchange announced today.

The JSE said iCreate Limited has addressed all outstanding issues that led to the suspension of trading in its shares on the JSE on January 18, 2024.

Therefore, the JSE has lifted the suspension of trading in the ordinary shares of iCreate Limited as the company is now compliant with the Rules of the JSE.

“iCreate Limited is now in compliance with the Rules of the JSE and there is no reason for the shares to remain suspended. We are happy to have ICREATE compliant again,” commented Marlene Street Forrest, managing director of the JSE.