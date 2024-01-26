JSE readies for coloured bonds in gov’t sustainability push Loop Jamaica

Several infrastructure projects aimed at combating the effects of climate change are being developed with international partners for financing through the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke said on Wednesday (January 24).

The so-called green and blue instruments are being developed along with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Inter-American Development Fund (IDB) and others, which will make it possible for such projects to be funded locally, instead of through entities such as the Green Climate Fund in South Korea, Dr Clarke said.

“We are pleased to be working with a group of multilateral and bilateral partners…to create a suite of instruments including a blue-green facility which will be domiciled here in Jamaica in which private sector projects can have access to financing, ” Minister Clarke said at the investments and capital markets conference which ended Thursday.

Blue-Green Infrastructure (BGI) refers to projects that improve resilience to hurricanes and floods, and that improve green spaces and water flows, which are particularly necessary in the Caribbean region which is becoming more susceptible to disasters worsened by climate change.

Dr Clarke said the funds will be available on concessional terms for investing in projects with a green or blue focus to incentivise sustainable investment in Jamaica.

“We are working with the same group of partners to put in place a project preparation facility that will provide the financing for projects to be prepared and brought to market”, he noted.

Dr Clarke also disclosed that by the end of June the JSE “will become the first stock exchange in the region to facilitate the issuance of green and blue and coloured bonds”.

Meanwhile, Dr Clarke revealed that the government plans to bring the Jamaica Mortgage Bank to the market over the next 12 months by way of an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

He also said the government’s shares in certain entities such as the Trans Jamaica Highway, South Jamaica Power and the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) would be listed in an investment vehicle to provide private markets exposure to infrastructure projects.