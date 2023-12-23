JSE sees pre-Christmas surge with half a billion dollars in trades Loop Jamaica

Investors traded half a billion dollars worth of stocks on Friday, December 22 to close the final trading day before Christmas on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Overall market activity totalled $527 million and resulted from trading in 105 stocks of which 46 advanced, 29 declined and 30 traded firm.

Stocks were bought in blocks of 50 million units for Mailpac Group, 32.7 million units for Jamaican Teas, 10 million units for Fesco and nearly 6.0 million for Sygnus Credit. Usually, these stocks trade under 10,00 to 100,000 units daily.

The main market increased by 0.26 per cent to roughly 316,800 points and the junior market jumped 1.24 per cent on the day to close at about $3,730 points. The value of the trades amounted to $527.2 million. The daily rise in the market was rare this year as it declined 10.5 per cent when compared to last year.

The US markets are up 24 per cent.