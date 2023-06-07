JSE sees volatility: Profitable stocks fluctuate on mixed results Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) witnessed significant volatility as a mixed bag of stocks experienced fluctuations in their values on Tuesday.

Among the top gainers, Caribbean Cream, trading as Kremi, surged by 25 per cent following the release of positive results. However, the stock’s year-to-date growth remains modest at 3.6 per cent.

Blue Power group saw an 18 per cent increase for the day but remains down 20 per cent year-to-date. Similarly, Ironrock gained 18 per cent but has shown no significant growth year-to-date due to inconsistent performance.

Investors showed confidence in TransJamaican Highway, which rose by 14 per cent for the day and has seen a 43 per cent increase year-to-date. General Accident stock also performed well, rising by 13 per cent for the day and 15 per cent year-to-date.

On the other hand, some profitable companies experienced declines. ISP Finance dropped by 20 per cent to $21 and is down 20 per cent year-to-date.

Sygnus Real Estate in US dollars saw a 13 per cent decrease but still maintains a 30 per cent growth year-to-date. Key Insurance also declined by 12 per cent and has dropped 10 per cent year-to-date.

In terms of indices, the JSE Combined Index rose by 1,237.03 points (0.36 per cent) to close at 348,389.68 points, with a trading volume of 12,225,302 units valued at $56,141,684.28. The JSE Index increased by 866.00 points (0.26 per cent) to reach 336,184.38 points, with a trading volume of 7,123,490 units valued at $40,408,141.50.

The Junior Market Index recorded an advancement of 46.87 points (1.25 per cent), closing at 3,791.44 points, with a trading volume of 5,101,812 units valued at $15,733,542.78. The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index witnessed a gain of 1,720.36 points (0.47 per cent), closing at 371,176.34 points, with a trading volume of 7,093,172 units valued at $32,292,232.74.

The JSE Select Index rose by 93.02 points (1.15 per cent) to close at 8,184.83 points, with a trading volume of 2,054,901 units valued at $23,157,811.10.

Lastly, the JSE USD Equities Index increased by 7.14 points (3.05 per cent) to close at 241.46 points, with a trading volume of 26,137 units valued at $3,700.38.

In total, the market activity involved trading in 108 stocks, out of which 48 advanced, 39 declined, and 21 remained stable. The Jamaican dollar market volume, excluding blocks, amounted to 12,225,302 units valued at $56,141,684.28.