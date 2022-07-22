JSE to offer special stock trading workshop | Loop Jamaica

JSE to offer special stock trading workshop
JSE to offer special stock trading workshop

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) will start prepping the market for short selling stocks.

It will host a workshop on the topic in September.

The JSE wants to introduce shorting to the local market, but investors still don’t know which stocks will be eligible for shorting since it requires individual broker approval.

Short selling is an investment strategy that speculates on the decline in a stock price.

The JSE said in a notice on Thursday that as the market evolves, investors require additional market education and training.

That said, the JSE e-Campus will provide awareness for investors on how to “transact or discuss with a broker intelligently, assessed potentials, to profit shorting a stock”.

The JSE wants persons to learn the best practices from the JSE rather than a third party.

Global markets have offered shorting for a long time. But the term became a household name following the 2008 financial crisis in the US.

At that time, Wallstreet and Mainstreet suffered from the largest market crash since the 1930s.

Still, a small band of investors became billionaires betting against the market. Basically, these investors loaned shares from brokers or investment banks at a specific price. When the share prices fell precipitously, it was cheaper to repay the loan to acquire these shares.

The contract terms of the short selling specifies that the difference between the start price and the lower sell price would result in a profit to the investor.

The trades of these investors became the subject of a Hollywood movie called “The Big Short” starring Brad Pitt.

