JSIF seeking funding for 30 new Zones of Special Operations Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is actively pursuing funding to enable the government to declare an additional 30 Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO).

This information was revealed by Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, during a recent debate in the House of Representatives on a resolution extending the current seven ZOSOs by 180 days for the first time, instead of the customary 60 days, due to an amendment in the ZOSO legislation.

In response to a question from St Ann South Eastern’s Member of Parliament, Lisa Hanna, regarding when more ZOSOs will be declared, Chang referred to a Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) document identifying 102 communities across Jamaica suitable for ZOSO classification.

These communities, which were initially classified under a community renewal programme, struggle with high crime rates, inadequate physical infrastructure, and numerous other social issues.

“We are examining the entire situation. JSIF has been systematically seeking funding for 30 communities in terms of a cohesive approach,” said Chang.

The seven active ZOSOs are located in Denham Town, West Kingston; Norwood and Mount Salem, St James; Greenwich Town, Parade Gardens and August Town in St Andrew; and Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.

Chang also mentioned that Mount Salem, declared as the first ZOSO on September 1, 2017, might be ready to transition back to normalcy within six months when the zones are due for extension.

The government has long recognised the need for more ZOSOs as they effectively reduce crime and improve community members’ lives where they are implemented. However, securing funding remains a significant challenge, with Chang informing his fellow lawmakers that each ZOSO could cost up to $500 million.