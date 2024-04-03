JTA calls for review of funding arrangements for schools Loop Jamaica

To guarantee a fair and square allotment to schools, president of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association Leighton Johnson has called on the Ministry of Education to evaluate current financing provisions.

“I urge the Ministry of Education to review its funding arrangements for our schools and ensure that allocations made to school are done equitably,” Johnson noted.

“It is no secret some schools need more resources than others, based on the levels of the students enrolled and the programmes required to make those students functional,” he further noted.

He was speaking at Jamaica Teachers’ Association Education Conference held at the Ocean Coral Spring/ Eden Bay Hotel in Trelawny on Tuesday.

The conference, which runs from April 2-4, is being held under the theme: Full STEAM ahead: Advancing Digital and Future Skills.

The JTA president argued that in today’s interconnected and digital-centric society, proficiency in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) has never been more essential.

“These disciplines serve as the cornerstone of innovation, driving progress and shaping the future of industries ranging from healthcare to manufacturing, from finance to entertainment,” Johnson said.