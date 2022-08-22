JTA head warns teachers to brace for big challenges come September Loop Jamaica

President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Winston Smith, is warning teachers that in the wake of heavy migration of some of their colleagues, to brace for challenges when the new school year begins in September.

During a press conference in Kingston on Monday, Education Minister Fayval Williams stated that 167 public school teachers have resigned over the last two months.

Smith, from his vantage point, argued that “the reality is that those of us who remain may have a more challenging job.

“Many of our colleagues, it has been reported, have made that switch to greener pastures. But whether the pasture is green, dry or whatever condition, humans cannot be contained or restrained and have a freedom of movement and a freedom of choice,” added Smith.

He told delegates of the JTA to be mindful that there will be anxious and nervous parents (come September), but as they return to the classrooms, “let our answer be one of hope”.

Smith was speaking at the start of the 58th Annual JJTA Conference which is to run from August 22 to August 24 at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort in St James.