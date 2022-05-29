JTA pledges to defend unvaccinated teachers’ personal choices | Loop Jamaica

President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Winston Smith, has asserted that the association will be standing behind and vigorously defending educators who do not wish to take the COVID-19 vaccines that are being offered locally.

“… I want to remind our members that taking the vaccine is your personal choice and if you choose not to and anyone should seek to force you so to do, the Jamaica Teachers’ Association will defend you with all our strength and might,” declared Smith.

He was speaking at the JTA’s evening of prayer and reflection session on Friday. The virtual event also recognised teachers who recently died suddenly or due to various health-related complications.

The issue of Jamaica’s low vaccination rate has returned to public attention as the island experiences a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections caused mainly by the omicron BA. 2 variant.

But despite his strident defence of unvaccinated teachers, the JTA president encouraged all educators to practise the virus prevention protocols, including, ironically, getting vaccinated.

“I want you to understand. We are in a pandemic. It therefore means that you must follow the protocols; wash your hands regularly, wear your masks if you must, (and) make sure that you are vaccinated if you are of that persuasion,” he urged.

Meanwhile, Smith called on teachers to prioritise their health, especially with them working overtime during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the education of the nation’s children continues.

He pleaded with the teachers not to overwhelm themselves with work, stating that they are easily replaceable.

“It is important that you recognise that you are only one person. It is important you (also) recognise that should you die because you have over exerted yourself, somebody else is waiting and will take your place,” the JTA president warned.

The education sector was engulfed in mourning last week with news of the deaths of at least seven teachers locally between May 11 and May 18.

The teachers who have passed away are: Mathematics lecturer at Portmore Community College, Gregory Williams, who died on May 11; Principal of Vere Technical High School, Antoinette Banton-Ellis, who died on May 12; Ann Marie Johnson Lindo, Vice-principal of Duncans All-Age School in Trelawny, who also died on May 12; Carlos Gordon, a grade six teacher of One Way Preparatory School in Kingston, who passed on May 14; and Donnalee Wright of Tarrant High School in St Andrew, who died on Monday, May 16; Jennifer Gidden, Acting Principal of Charlemont High School, who died on May 18; and Amory Tomlinson, who taught at a school in Black River, St Elizabeth, who also died on May 18.

Meanwhile, Smith called on Jamaicans to aid the association in lobbying for better wages for teachers, and for them to be given much-needed vacation leave when requested.

“Help us at the JTA to lobby the Government to ensure that our teachers are compensated properly, are given their vacation leave when they so desire, and are qualified for same, because our teachers need time to relax, rest, recuperate and get ready as the term unfolds.

“For too long have we left our teachers behind, and it is time for us understand that our teachers are the bedrock of any society,” Smith stated.