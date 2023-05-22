JTA president flays Gov’t for ‘ignoring issues with teacher salaries’ Loop Jamaica

President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), La Sonja Harrison, says the Government has virtually ignored multiple requests from the association to have a myriad of discrepancies and anomalies arising from the new compensation review to be rectified for some teachers.

With continued failure to address the issues, Harrison said some teachers may have to contemplate the possibility of migration, an issue that raised its head last year before the opening of the school year in September 2022.

“Is it that the Government is not concerned about the state of education and the potential impact of the despondent (and) the demotivated teachers, and the possibility that (it may) impact teachers to leave this island in search of better for themselves and their families?” Harrison questioned.

In her remarks at a JTA press conference on Monday, Harrison said some of the issues with the review structure relate to the salaries and retroactive sums paid to teachers since the new compensation structure was implemented in late March.

However, she was quick to point out that some educators have benefited from the review structure.

“… The restructuring exercise undertaken by the Government of Jamaica has had negative impact on the emotional, mental and, certainly, the financial well-being of our members, particularly our most senior teachers – those with 20, 25, 30 and 40 years of service – the regular classroom teacher, as well as those serving in the posts of special responsibility, and to even include our vice-principals,” stated Harrison.

In noting that some teachers did not receive their salaries and retroactive sums on time, she outlined several discrepancies that arose from the compensation structure.

Among them are:

1) Incorrect calculations, resulting in teachers questioning their retroactive sums received.

2) Some teachers received no retroactive sums at all.

3) Some educators transitioned less than the promised 10 per cent in the first year relative to the salary scale in which they were placed.

4) Incorrect transitioning, owing to the wrong point of departure on the scale.

5) Lack of established and circulated protocols with regards to teachers who have resigned and have retired, in accessing their retroactive sums.

6) The recouping of allowances, for example, upkeep, which the Government had promised that that would not have been so.

Turning to the anomalies identified by the JTA, Harrison said they include:

1) “There is the matter of the inactivation of maternity and paternity leave, according to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with females getting an additional month with pay, and the introduction of paternity leave for our male counterparts.

2) The post of special responsibility, to have been calculated on the existing scale, surfaced then as an anomaly, and it was to have been treated with in the incoming month of April 2023.

3) Graduate allowance and how it is treated in the transitioning, as it relates to the new salary scales, (have seemingly) not materialised.

4) Calculations of remote inducement allowance on the existing scale, definitely is a breach of the terms and conditions of the MOU, given that it states that all prior understandings or agreements with the Government of Jamaica are now non-existent, and this new MOU supersedes that which existed before.

5) The instances where teachers’ taxable gross exceeded their gross earnings for the March 2023 pay cycle are among the anomalies that came to light.”

Dr Nigel Clarke

Harrison said the association anticipated that the discrepancies would be treated with in the payments that were paid in April 2023. However, she said this did not happen.

As JTA president, she said she continued to raise the issues in the public domain, and called for the recalculation of salaries, as well as for the establishment of a technical committee to treat with the anomalies that have arisen from the process.

“Our public calls have fallen on deaf ears,” Harrison claimed, adding that subsequently the JTA wrote to the Finance and Public Service Ministry on April 18, 2023.

In that letter, which she said was addressed to Portfolio Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, she again raised the multiple anomalies that were detected by the union.

“Still, no response from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service,” added Harrison.

In early May, she said a meeting was held with Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, where the issues the teachers have with the new compensation structure were highlighted.

Notably, Harrison said two representatives of the Finance Ministry’s Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) were present at those meetings, and one member of the unit informed the JTA that the anomalies could not be treated with there.

“… And so, (the TIU representative said) the technical committee we’re calling for is needed, and we should write to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service,” the JTA boss shared.

As the union’s call in the public domain intensified for the Finance Ministry to rectify the discrepancies and anomalies with the review, she said the JTA penned another letter to the ministry, which was dated May 17, 2023.

In that letter, Harrison requested a meeting with Clarke to further resolve the issues, but there has “still” been “no response” to date.

“What scant regard to the nation’s teachers,” she mused.

“All the Jamaica Teachers’ Association has been asking is for the Government, our employers, the persons who we negotiated, (is) for them to facilitate a meeting to treat with the… anomalies that have arisen from the implementation of the restructuring exercise,” she said.

Harrison reiterated that the nation’s teachers are not asking for additional sums.

“Is it that the Government is not intended on treating with the anomalies as they said they would in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)?

“Is it that they are not interested in ensuring that every teacher receives the small amount or great amount due to them?” Harrison asked further.

The JTA president said while “the cries of the teachers continue”, she anticipates that the Finance Ministry will now act swiftly in calling them to a meeting, now that the union has again gone public with their issues.