JTA president urges educators to embrace AI Loop Jamaica

Newly installed President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Leighton Johnson, has moved to allay fear among some teachers who are concerned that their jobs are under threat from artificial intelligence (AI).

“We are the ones who provided the opportunities for our bright minds to create all kind of AI. Therefore, it is necessary for us not to become too concerned about our jobs being replaced by robots and other AIs,” said Johnson.

“I am confident that in this era of technology in the age of artificial intelligence, that the worth of a teacher will not go unnoticed, and will not become redundant,” he added.

In fact, the JTA president called on educators to embrace technology.

“It is important and necessary, however, for me to indicate that as educators operating in the paradigm of the 21st century, it is incumbent upon us to remain current and relevant using the necessary tools available to us to enhance our craft and the experience in our classrooms,” stated Johnson.

He was speaking at the recent JTA 59th Annual Conference in Negril, Westmoreland.