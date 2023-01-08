JTA to resume compensation meeting with Finance Ministry this week Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) is urging the island’s educators to be patient, as it is expected to resume talks with the Finance and the Public Service Ministry on the public sector compensation review.

Many unions have already signed on to the review, and the Government began its implementation in December of last year, despite challenges with some aspects of the process.

The review is intended to overhaul the structure of salaries and other emoluments in the public service.

The JTA is among the public sector unions that are yet to sign to its compensation review package, citing concerns with some aspects of it.

In an audio statement, JTA President La Sonja Harrison declared that the union remains committed to securing the best package for teachers of all categories.

“The Jamaica Teachers’ Association is in receipt of the anticipated early invitation to return to the negotiating table. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, 2023,” she advised.

“The foundation regarding how teachers will be paid is in the process of being relayed.

“This is new and will have implications for current practitioners and generations of teachers to come,” she added.

Harrison said the JTA returns to the negotiating table “to hear the full response of the Ministry of Finance and (the) Public Service, and clarifications made by us in our last meeting.”

She told teachers that the JTA will ensure that all “nuances” are resolved.

“The JTA will continue to be diligent and surgical in this process to ensure that all nuances regarding this transition are ironed out, reducing most, if not all, anomalies,” stated Harrison.