JTB welcomes travel trade professionals at Arabian Travel Market stand | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) successfully concluded a busy second day at the 2022 edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), where they welcomed a wide array of high-profile travel trade professionals, including leading tour operators, travel agents, aviation partners, industry stakeholders, and members of the media.

The travel trade professionals met with members of the Jamaican delegation to discuss new and expanded partnerships, opportunities for collaboration, and platforms for elevating the reputation of Jamaica as a destination of distinction for travellers from the Middle East.

The ATM is taking place in Dubai from May 9-12, 2022.

The Jamaica delegation is led by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who is accompanied by Donovan White, Director of Tourism, JTB, and a variety of industry representatives from Jamaica.

During the first two days of the event, the delegation connected with key industry stakeholders and met with new and potential partners to discuss ways to further promote Jamaica to Middle East-based travellers.

JTB also hosted a ‘Taste of Jamaica’ activity for media and industry delegates from across the Gulf Coast Countries (GCC) and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, enabling visitors to sample authentic cuisine and exquisite Blue Mountain Coffee during the networking event.

“We’ve seen some great interest from the MENA region and made strong headway with leading industry professionals from the region. We look forward to undertaking further meetings to discuss potential collaboration during the next two days of the show, which will further raise the profile of the destination,” Bartlett said.

White was impressed with the warm reception.

“We have been delighted with the warm welcome we received during the first two days of Arabian Travel Market and were pleased to welcome new and existing partners from across the MENA region to the stand for an authentic ‘Taste of Jamaica’. The positive meetings and interactions we have undertaken with new and potential strategic partners will further develop tourism ties and help build a solid foundation for exponential success within the MENA market,” said the tourism director.