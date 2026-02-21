“Jubby” and “Romie” named as POIs in murder of 3 y/o and wounding of 2 others in Denham Town





The police have named 2 persons of interest in relation to the murder of three year old Jase Pinnock and the wounding of 2 of his relatives during a gun attack along Nelson Street in Denham Town, Kingston this morning.

Those being sought are known as Jubby and Romie, who lawmen allege are members of the Scream Corner gang.

Reports are that at about 1:40am, Jase and relatives were at home when a gunman entered the premises and opened fire at them.

The 3-year-old, his eight 8-year-old brother and their 31-year-old father were hit.

They were taken to hospital where Jase was pronounced dead and the others were admitted for treatment.

Head of the Area 4 Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Phipps said the incident is believed to be gang related.

He is urging Jubby and Romie to surrender to the police immediately.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for West Kingston Desmond mckenzie has condemned the brutal gun attack.

noting that the incident is most regrettable, the m-p urged residents to tell the police what they know to enable a breakthrough in investigations as soon as possible.

Speaking on behalf of Mr. McKenzie, Government Senator Abka Fitz Henley said the MP is offering a $600,000 dollar reward to anyone who gives credible information to law enforcement which leads to the arrest and charge of the person or persons responsible for what Mr. Mckenzie described as a wicked act.