JPS installs mobile power unit, restoring electricity to 850 customers in Bethel Town, Westmorland JPS says approximately 17000 customers remain without power Jamaicans shaken from their slumber following early morning 5.6 magnitude earthquake Manchester Police appeals for young people to disassociate themselves from overseas criminals DPP seeking to have fatal motor vehicle crash matter, involving university student Kengu Black, transferred to Home Circuit Court Telecommunications Minister says he accepts Auditor General's position about procurement breaches in relation to acquisition of Starlink devices
Local News

“Jubby” and “Romie” named as POIs in murder of 3 y/o and wounding of 2 others in Denham Town

21 February 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
Promote your business with NAN

The police have named 2 persons of interest in relation to the murder of three year old Jase Pinnock and the wounding of 2 of his relatives during a gun attack along Nelson Street in Denham Town, Kingston this morning.

Those being sought are known as Jubby and Romie, who lawmen allege are members of the Scream Corner gang.

Reports are that at about 1:40am, Jase and relatives were at home when a gunman entered the premises and opened fire at them.

The 3-year-old, his eight 8-year-old brother and their 31-year-old father were hit.

They were taken to hospital where Jase was pronounced dead and the others were admitted for treatment.

Head of the Area 4 Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Phipps said the incident is believed to be gang related.

He is urging Jubby and Romie to surrender to the police immediately.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for West Kingston Desmond mckenzie has condemned the  brutal gun attack.

noting that the incident is most regrettable, the m-p urged residents to tell the police what they know to enable a breakthrough in investigations as soon as possible.

Speaking on behalf of Mr. McKenzie, Government Senator Abka Fitz Henley said the MP is offering a $600,000 dollar reward to anyone who gives credible information to law enforcement which leads to the arrest and charge of the person or persons responsible for what Mr. Mckenzie described as a wicked act.

Support us

Related News

20 February 2026

Opposition calls for full operations report, budget and policy statement on Rural School B...

11 February 2026

Health Minister Dr. Tufton says artificial intelligence in health committee will seek to a...

14 February 2026

Jamaicans urged to explore digital expansion opportunities in modern economy

12 February 2026

2 women including 83 y/o shot dead in Bayshore Park, Kingston