‘Jubi’ and ‘Man a Yaad’ to answer abduction, rape charges re teen girl Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

12 hrs ago

Two St Elizabeth men who were implicated in the alleged rape and abduction of a teenage girl in the parish last year, have had their cases transferred to the St Elizabeth Circuit Court.

The accused, 26-year-old Troyan Lewis, also known as ‘Jubi”; and 56-year-old Andrew Miller, otherwise called ‘Man a Yaad’, both of Vineyard district, St Elizabeth, appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week.

At a committal hearing into the matter, the presiding judge determined that enough evidence was present against the men to commit the matter to the Circuit Court for trial.

The case is to be mentioned in the Circuit Court on July 13.

They men were remanded in custody until that time.

Reports on the incident are that sometime after 1pm on June 16, 2022, the teen was chasing cows from her yard onto the main road when Miller and Lewis approached her in a motorcar.

Lewis allegedly exited the vehicle and forced the child into the car, after which the teen was taken to a house. While there, it is alleged that she was sexually assaulted.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Both men were apprehended separately, and were later charged following interviews with investigators.

