Judge expects to make decision on motion to dismiss lawsuit against Prince Andrew

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)An attorney for Prince Andrew argued at a hearing Tuesday that a lawsuit filed against his client by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges the prince sexually abused her, should be dismissed largely because he believes a settlement agreement Giuffre signed with Jeffrey Epstein releases Andrew from legal action.

Andrew’s attorney also argued Giuffre’s lawsuit is not sufficient because it does not detail her abuse, and that the New York state law that allowed her to file the suit decades after the alleged abuse was unconstitutional.

“Ms. Giuffre doesn’t articulate what supposedly happened to her at the hands of Prince Andrew,” said attorney Andrew Brettler.

“We do not know the details of the allegations and it’s time that we do before Prince Andrew should be required to answer these very serious allegations. He should be told what the allegations are specifically.”

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is presiding over the case, pushed back on Brettler’s argument, telling him, “That’s not a dog that’s going to hunt here.” Judge Kaplan also read a portion from Giuffre’s complaint where she alleges that, as a child, she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew against her will.

