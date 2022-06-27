‘Judges are not investigators,’ says Bunting in defence of judiciary | Loop Jamaica

Opposition Spokesperson on National Security, Senator Peter Bunting, is calling on citizens to exercise restraint in their “unfair” criticisms of the island’s judiciary, arguing that judges can only act based on the evidence presented before them in court.

Bunting was reacting to public reaction to several alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang being freed of some charges on Monday, sparking extensive social media criticisms of trial judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

There has also been public outrage relative to the sentences being handed down to some convicts by judges.

Speaking during a recent visit by Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) members to the family members of the woman and her four children who were brutally murdered in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon last Tuesday, Bunting described as unfair, the criticisms that were levelled against judges in relation to the outcomes of certain cases.

“Some of that criticism is directed at the judges and that is misdirected, because the cases that have collapsed have been for want of proper evidence, and you don’t blame judges (for that),” stated Bunting.

“Judges are doing their jobs. They are not investigators. They don’t put the cases together, and it is unfortunate that we have seen a lot of criticism targeted at the judges, and it’s an unfair criticism,” he asserted.

While stressing that the police are the individuals responsible for investigating crimes and placing the evidence before the courts through prosecutors, Bunting was quick to point out that the police alone cannot effectively tackle crime.

According to him, a holistic approach is needed to solve crime and improve communities.

“Everybody deserves to have appropriate levels of policing for the situation to ensure their safety and security, and the truth of the matter is that we do need thousands more police officers to properly cover both the rural and urban areas, and I don’t want anyone to believe that police officers alone will solve the entire problem,” the former National Security Minister said.

“It needs a much more holistic approach; social workers, better schools, more community mental health aides.

“All of that sort of network you need to build, to properly address, on a long-term and sustainable way, the usually high levels of violence in the society,” proposed Bunting.