Judiciary announces early closure of all courts on Election Day Loop Jamaica

The Court Administration Division (CAD) has advised that all courts across the island will close to the public at 1pm on Monday, the day of the Local Government Elections.

The step is being taken to allow for members of staff to exercise their civic duty to vote in the elections.

Consequently, all traffic night court sittings will be suspended for Monday.

Amid the early closure, the CAD said the courts remain dedicated to serving the clients and the community.

“Therefore, we encourage individuals with urgent legal matters to contact their respective court offices for guidance on how to address their immediate concerns during this period,” the CAD stated.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we take this important step to support the democratic process,” it added.

Regular court operations will resume on Tuesday, February 27 at 10am, inclusive of any traffic night court sittings later on that date.