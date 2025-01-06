Julian Marley ready for Emancipation Park and ‘Bob at 80’ celebrations

The son of music legend Bob Marley is one of the headline acts for Uprising, the musical tribute to Bob Marley, celebrating his 80th ‘Earthstrong’, set for Emancipation Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Thursday, February 6.

The younger Marley is eager to deliver a set befitting the occasion that his father would be proud of, and that the audience will enjoy. He noted that his set for the concert will comprise both his music, as well as music of his father.

“It’s going to be a great show. It is Bob Marley’s ‘Earthstrong’ so we have to bring the vibe. I am here getting ready to just give the people some great music and a powerful performance. So right now, I am carefully choosing the music to make sure the set is right, and the people will feel the spirit of Bob Marley through the music,” Julian Marley shared.

Julian Marley comes to Emancipation Park fresh from the successful Legends Tour, which also featured his brothers – Ziggy, Ky-Mani, Stephen and Damian - and took the siblings all across the United States. The tour highlighted the individual works of all five artistes as well as the timeless music of their iconic father.

“This was great and powerful… there are really no words to accurately describe the experience. The last time we all performed together was a few years ago so the togetherness was truly felt by us all.”

“What we all walked away with was how our father’s music was really a Godsend. Despite the passage of time, it still resonates with audiences in a powerful way; his music still heals and still as important and relevant today, as it was decades ago when it was first released,” said Marley, affectionately referred to as JuJu.

The Marley family will also be represented on the February 6 tribute showcase by Skip Marley, the Reggae King’s grandson and son of Cedella Marley. He will be joined by a mixture of local and international reggae acts. Jamaican artistes Bushman, Warrior King and Aza Lineage will share the stage with South American reggae bands Nonpalidece from Argentina, and Antidoping from Mexico as well as dancehall deejay Jah Fabio also from Mexico.

“I just want people to come out and experience this tribute to my father. It is his 80th Earthstrong and it is going to be really great vibes, and a fantastic show with really good music.” Julian noted.

The Bob Marley 80 Earthstrong Tribute Concert is one of the highlights of Wray & Nephew Reggae Month 2025, with a number of other key events making up the core of the celebrations. These include the Young Reggae Ambassadors Concert in Emancipation Park on Saturday, February 8, Tuesday Service at Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre on February 25, and Reggae Gold Awards Ceremony at the National Indoor Sports Centre on February 28. The celebration will culminate with the Dancehall Week Street Parade and the Dancehall Week After Party on Sunday, March 2.

The full schedule of events for Wray & Nephew Reggae Month is accessible in real time on the Reggae Jamaica App which is available for download from Google Play and the App Store.