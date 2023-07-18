Julien Alfred stuns Sha’carri Richardson at Istvan Gyulai Memorial Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Julien Alfred stuns Sha’carri Richardson at Istvan Gyulai Memorial Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Yacht flying Jamaican flag spray-painted by climate activists in Spain

PNP says release on same-sex diplomatic issue is fake

Julien Alfred stuns Sha’Carri Richardson at Istvan Gyulai Memorial

Shericka Jackson clocks 22.02 for victory in Hungary

UDC to sell Exchange Avenue, Portmore lot for minimum $235 million

Trump told he is criminal target in January 6 probe

Ryan Giggs cleared in domestic violence case

West Kingston cops find Intratec pistol, M16 parts in ackee tree

Patrick Hylton and Dennis Cohen out at NCB

Sha’Carri Richardson wishes Shericka Jackson a happy birthday

Tuesday Jul 18

32?C
Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

Julien Alfred races to victory in the women’s 100m at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PHOTO: World Athletics).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

St Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred made a significant impact in her professional debut by defeating Sha’Carri Richardson in the women’s 100m at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial, the penultimate Gold meeting in this season’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, on Tuesday.

Both athletes came into the race with undefeated records in the discipline this year.

The 22-year-old Alfred got off to a strong start, quickly pulling away from the rest of the field and securing a victory in 10.89 seconds (0.7m/s), just 0.08 seconds off her personal best set in Texas in May.

Alfred, who has garnered multiple NCAA titles while representing the University of Texas over the past few years, finished well ahead of US champion Richardson, who closed the gap slightly in the final stages but settled for second place with a time of 10.97 seconds. Tamari Davis, also from the US, took the third spot with a time of 11.02 seconds.

“A lot of people might see this as a surprise result, but I believed in my abilities, and I knew I could do it,” said Alfred, who will next compete in the 200m event at the Diamond League in Monaco. “I couldn’t be in better shape one month before the World Championships.”

Related Articles

Sport

July 18, 2023 04:45 PM

Sport

July 18, 2023 05:18 PM

Sport

April 15, 2023 12:24 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Yacht flying Jamaican flag spray-painted by climate activists in Spain

Jamaica News

PNP says release on same-sex diplomatic issue is fake

Sport

Julien Alfred stuns Sha’Carri Richardson at Istvan Gyulai Memorial

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson clocks 22.02 for victory in Hungary

Shericka Jackson cruised to victory in the women’s 200m at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial, the penultimate Gold meeting in this season’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, held in Szekesfehervar, Hung

See also

Sport

Yohan Blake wins 100m in Hungary

Jamaica’s 2011 world champion Yohan Blake won the men’s 100m event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial, the penultimate Gold meeting of this season’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, in Szekesfehervar

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson beats Shericka Jackson again

Sha’Carri Richardson emerged victorious in the women’s 100m event at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia, Poland on Sunday, defeating world leader Shericka Jackson in a noteworthy performance.

Business

Island Grill appoints Sherine Price as new chief operating officer

Jamaican quick-service restaurant Island Grill has appointed Sherine Price as its new chief operating officer in alignment with its strategic growth objectives to expand and upgrade its product offeri

Sport

Rohan Watson, Jonielle Smith win 100m in Italy

Jamaicans Rohan Watson and Jonielle Smith emerged as winners at Friday’s International Meeting of Athletics Solidarity Sport in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger

Lifestyle

Sha’Carri Richardson wishes Shericka Jackson a happy birthday

Jackson turned 29

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols