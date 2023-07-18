Julien Alfred stuns Sha’carri Richardson at Istvan Gyulai Memorial Loop Jamaica

St Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred made a significant impact in her professional debut by defeating Sha’Carri Richardson in the women’s 100m at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial, the penultimate Gold meeting in this season’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, on Tuesday.

Both athletes came into the race with undefeated records in the discipline this year.

The 22-year-old Alfred got off to a strong start, quickly pulling away from the rest of the field and securing a victory in 10.89 seconds (0.7m/s), just 0.08 seconds off her personal best set in Texas in May.

Alfred, who has garnered multiple NCAA titles while representing the University of Texas over the past few years, finished well ahead of US champion Richardson, who closed the gap slightly in the final stages but settled for second place with a time of 10.97 seconds. Tamari Davis, also from the US, took the third spot with a time of 11.02 seconds.

“A lot of people might see this as a surprise result, but I believed in my abilities, and I knew I could do it,” said Alfred, who will next compete in the 200m event at the Diamond League in Monaco. “I couldn’t be in better shape one month before the World Championships.”