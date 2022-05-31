Juliet Cuthbert Flynn and other moms build community at Mommy Mingle | Loop Jamaica

Parenting advisory group Young Mummy Diaries hosted a networking soiree dubbed ‘Mummy Mingle’ recently.

This was an iteration of their longstanding series of ‘muminars’

— social events geared towards educating, entertaining and uplifting mothers everywhere.

Naturally, the Reset.Renew.Reimagine-themed affair called for hundreds of mothers, caregivers, and women with an interest to gather, share their stories and comfort each other at the Hyundai Showroom, 7 Oxford Road.

The event, executed by brand marketing/communications specialist Tamiann Young, hit another hallmark. This was the first staging since the series hit pause during the pandemic.

This meant, patrons were eager to reconnect with the founder/host of Young Mummy Diaries Tamiann Young, and fellow speakers Kamila McDonald, founder/CEO The Well Fit Club and Clinlcal Psychologist Dr Kai Morgan.

But, in addition to the mothers in attendance — all presenting varying personalities and ideologies on the topic — Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural Juliet Cuthbert Flynn was also present.

In the video clip above, Flynn shared a personal story of her struggles with being a working mom during both her pregnancies – as an Olympic sprinter and more recently (five years ago) as a politician, running for office.

See more highlights below.

[email protected]