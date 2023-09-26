Juliet Holness set to become House Speaker; could take gavel today Loop Jamaica

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Juliet Holness, is anticipated to be promoted to the position of Speaker when the House reconvenes at 2:00pm today (Tuesday, September 26, 2023).

This follows Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert’s immediate resignation as Speaker last Thursday.

If appointed as Speaker, Holness will make history as the first prime minister’s spouse to hold the position. Her prior role as Dalrymple-Philibert’s deputy also marked the first time that two women led Jamaica’s lower chamber of Parliament.

Holness currently serves as a two-term Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural.

Dalrymple-Philibert resigned last Thursday from her position as the four-term Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern due to a condemning report from the Integrity Commission (IC). The IC recommended eight criminal charges against her related to her statutory declaration filings between 2015 and 2021.

These charges involve a 2015 Mercedes Benz purchased on concession by the former Speaker, which she failed to declare in her annual statutory filings for six consecutive years.