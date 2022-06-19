Junior market stocks, led by Dolla, record double-digit gains Friday | Loop Jamaica

Junior market stocks led gains on a mixed bag of trading on Friday.

Dolla Financial gained 32 per cent to $2.31, Main Event gained 19 per cent to $7.93, and SSL Ventures gained 13 per cent to $3.32.

The top declining stocks were 138 Student Living down 18 per cent to $17.00, CAC2000 down 15 per cent to $7.61, JMMB Preference shares down 16 per cent to $2.68, and also down 12 per cent to $2.00. Knutsford Express dipped 12 per cent to $7.01.

The JSE Main Index declined by 324.64 points (0.09 per cent) to close at 381,528.21 points and the volume traded amounted to 17,485,254 valued at $254 million.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 80.94 points (1.96 per cent) to close at 4,202.44 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,129,790 valued at $117.3 million.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 423.60 points (0.11 per cent) to close at 394,523.44 points and the volume traded amounted to 32,615,044 valued at $372 million.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 3.59 points (1.67 per cent) to close at 210.93 points and the volume traded amounted to 320,625 valued at $14,000.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 104 stocks of which 53 advanced, 41 declined and 10 traded firm.