‘Junkie’ and King booked re school breaking and larceny in Manchester Loop Jamaica

Charges have been laid against 32-year-old Shyvon Brown, otherwise called ‘Junkie’, a construction worker of Grove Place district, and 28-year-old phone technician Ahbogo King of Ellen Street, both in Manchester, following an incident at a school in the parish between Friday, February 9 and Monday, February 12.

Brown is charged with schoolhouse breaking and larceny, while his King has been charged with receiving stolen property.

Reports from the Mile Gully police are that about 5:30 pm, staff members securely locked the administrative office at the school and left.

The principal arrived at about 6:30 am the following Monday and discovered that the lock had been removed, the office had been broken into, and several tablets, a phone, a laptop and a large quantity of food items had been stolen.

Acting on information, the police conducted an operation on Sunday, February 18, during which Brown was held and some of the stolen items were recovered.

He later led them to King’s business place, where two tablets were reportedly found in the technician’s possession.

King was taken into custody and later charged.

Both men are scheduled to appear in the Mandeville Parish Court on Wednesday, February 28