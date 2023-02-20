Junkies crowned Chaguanas J’Ouvert winners

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

J’Ouvert celebrations were well-attended on Monday in the Chaguanas Carnival. – Grevic Alvarado

THE band Jouvert Junkies, whose members gave maximum energy and clearly enjoyed themselves, was declared the winner in two of the four competitions in Chaguanas Carnival.

In all, 12 teams paraded in front of the judges early Monday morning at Ramsaran Street.

The Jouvert Junkies team won the King (Spirit of Jouvert, with 297 points) and Queen (Queen of Colours, with 237 points) band competitions.

CROWNED: The band Queen of Colours by Jouvert Junkies won the Chaguanas Carnival Queen of J’Ouvert competition. – Photo by Grevic Alvarado

The band Hush Naugty & Nice was the large band winner of the competition. La Penca Entertainment and I Candy Jouvert came second and third respectively. Red Army Jouvert was the winner of the best small band.

RED ARMY: The group Red Army was voted best small band in the Chaguanas Carnival J’Ouvert competition. – Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Also participating were Color My Fantasy, Rehad Jouvert, DJ Voom Voom, Junabo Pro, We Dutty, Lazy Lizard and Govind Naranjit.

Revellers in the J’Ouvert band Queen of Colours enjoy themselves in Chaguanas Carnival on Monday morning. Photo by Grevic Alvarado

NewsAmericasNow.com