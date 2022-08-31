Jury fails to reach verdict in Ryan Giggs assault trial Loop Jamaica

Jury fails to reach verdict in Ryan Giggs assault trial
38 minutes ago

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, centre, arrives at Manchester Crown Court, in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Giggs is on trial on charges of assault and use of coercive behavior against an ex-girlfriend. (Peter Powell/PA via AP).

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The jury in the trial of Ryan Giggs was discharged Wednesday after failing to reach a verdict on domestic violence charges against the former Manchester United star.

Giggs, 48, had been on trial for four weeks but after more than 20 hours of deliberations, the Crown Court jury of seven women and four men failed to reach any verdicts.

Giggs potentially faces a retrial. He had been charged with assault and use of coercive behaviour against an ex-girlfriend. He had denied all of the charges.

Prosecutors alleged that Giggs assaulted Kate Greville, causing actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November 2020. He was also charged with common assault of Greville’s younger sister during the same incident, as well as using controlling and coercive behaviour toward his former girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020.

During the trial, Giggs had said it was justified that he had a reputation for infidelity but added he has “never” physically assaulted a woman.

On Tuesday, Judge Hilary Manley told the jury she would accept a majority verdict in which 10 of the 11-person jury agree. The 12th juror had been sent home because of illness.

The jury had reported when asked Tuesday that it had not reached any unanimous verdicts after more than 16 hours of deliberations.

In 23-year playing career at Manchester United, Giggs won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and made 963 appearances.

He stood down as manager of the Wales national team in June, saying he didn’t want to jeopardize preparations for the World Cup later this year in Qatar. He had been on leave since November.

Source

