‘Just amazing’, says Clayton after securing spot in 400mh final | Loop Jamaica

EUGENE, Oregon:

Rushell Clayton described her new personal best run in the women’s 400m hurdles semifinals on Wednesday night at Hayward Field as “just amazing.”

On a day of sweltering heat, with temperatures reaching 33C (92F), Clayton produced a strong effort in the straight to finish third behind Dutch star Femke Bol, the Olympic bronze medallist, to book her spot in the final.

Clayton’s time of 53.63 handed the Jamaican one of the two non-automatic qualifying spots.

“For me not to run in two years and came back from three torn hamstring muscles and run a PB is just amazing,” said Clayton.

The 29-year-old Clayton was hampered by injury setbacks for much of last season and struggled to replicate the form that saw her taking the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

In the preliminary round, Clayton finished fourth in 54.99, a performance that left her unhappy.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) I felt so bad about the way I ran. It wasn’t a bad execution at all, I think I just wanted to finish in a better place,” she said. “I had to sleep on it, I had to forget that race and come out here just to run a brand new race. I decided to put the strides together and I still messed up, but I am back in another final with a PB.”

When asked about her improvement this season, Rushell said, “a new coach, a new environment, and coach Walcott [Reynaldo] has had so much patience with me, teaching me to sprint and all these things.

“When I was coming out here he said put some heart into it and that’s exactly what I did. I am just grateful to be in another final. I didn’t get the big Q but I ran a PB. What more can I ask for? A PB is just massive.”

Rushell will be the only Jamaican in the final on Friday.

Janieve Russell and Shiann Salmon crashed out after they both placed third in their respective semifinals.

Salmon just missed the medal round after clocking 54.16 for ninth overall while Russell clocked 54.66.

Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, and Bol put on a dazzling display of speed in each of their semi-final heats.

Muhammad, the defending world champion, Olympic silver medallist, and former world record-holder, got things started by winning the first semifinal in a season’s best of 53.28.

Bol won the next semifinal in 52.84, the fastest semifinal time ever at a World Championships. Not to be outdone, McLaughlin, the Olympic champion and world-record holder, won the third semifinal in 52.17. That was the second fastest time ever run at a World Championships, and just 0.01 off Muhammad’s winning time in Doha in 2019, then a world record.

It should be a ‘can’t miss’ final.