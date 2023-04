Another Beryllium security team was attacked in Balaclava, St Elizabeth, a short while ago.

Reports reaching Loop News are that no one was injured in the attack, but the vehicle came under heavy gunfire and the team had to “rim” the vehicle to escape.

Preliminary reports are that it was an attempted robbery.

Wednesday’s attack comes on the heels of two others in Portmore, St Catherine, which happened in February and March.

More information later.