JUST IN: ‘Blackman’ found guilty of facilitating Rasta man’s murder Loop Jamaica

The alleged leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, has been convicted of facilitating the commission of the murder of an unknown Rastafarian man in 2018.

Likewise, defendants Brian Morris and Michael Whitely have been found guilty in relation to the incident by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

The Rastafarian was shot and killed on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine on January 14, 2018.

Notably, the charge on which Bryan has been found guilty is similar to the one on which former Clansman boss, Tesha Miller, was convicted some years ago, and is now serving a sentence of over 30 years in prison.

Sykes is continuing his summation in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston at this time.

More information later on the development.