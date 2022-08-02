JUST IN: Cop boyfriend charged with murder of social media influencer Loop Jamaica

Constable Noel Maitland, the boyfriend of missing social media influencer Donna-lee Donaldson, has been charged with her murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey made the announcement a short while ago at a press briefing that is now under way.

Maitland was charged with murder on Tuesday after being arrested last week Wednesday in relation to Donaldson’s disappearance on July 13.

Maitland was arrested following a case review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and other stakeholders.