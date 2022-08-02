JUST IN: Cop boyfriend charged with murder of social media influencer Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
JUST IN: Cop boyfriend charged with murder of social media influencer Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Wales Bonner stokes love affair with SAINT

Highly contagious Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants now in Jamaica

JUST IN: Cop boyfriend charged with murder of social media influencer

Four things to consider when training a multigenerational workforce

World U20 Champs: Clayton, Cole safely through to 100 semis

JetBlue posts Q2 loss as fuel costs offset rising revenue

Journalist Velonique Bowen is Miss Jamaica Festival Queen

US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing

PSRA working to transform private security industry in Jamaica

Mark Golding reiterates call for $40-billion spend to help poor

Tuesday Aug 02

32?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Noel Maitland (right) and social media personality girlfriend Donna-Lee Donaldson

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Constable Noel Maitland, the boyfriend of missing social media influencer Donna-lee Donaldson, has been charged with her murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey made the announcement a short while ago at a press briefing that is now under way.

Maitland was charged with murder on Tuesday after being arrested last week Wednesday in relation to Donaldson’s disappearance on July 13.

Maitland was arrested following a case review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and other stakeholders.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Wales Bonner stokes love affair with SAINT

Jamaica News

Highly contagious Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants now in Jamaica

Jamaica News

JUST IN: Cop boyfriend charged with murder of social media influencer

More From

Sport

World U20 Champs: Davison, Bouwahjgie easily qualify for 100m semis

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, the stand-out performer, heading into Cali has already stamped his authority with a championship record of 10 seconds flat

Sport

See also

Sunshine Girls dominate South Africa at commonwealth Games

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls made it two victories from two games on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England after defeating South Africa 68-49 in Pool A on Saturday.
The resul

Sport

World U20 Championships: Day 2 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Aug 2

Below is Tuesday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.
MORNING SESSION
Women’s 400m Heats – 9:35 am
Dejanea Oakley (Heat 4)
Rickianna Rus

Sport

Commonwealth Games: Sunshine Girls maul Barbados to remain unbeaten

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls crushed Caribbean neighbours Barbados to win their third straight game in Pool A of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Monday.
Playing at the NEC Arena,

Sport

Commonwealth Games 2022: ‘It’s a real shame’ says Adelle Tracey

Former Great Britain athlete has been denied her shot at the Commonwealth Games because of red tape around her switch to represent Jamaica

Jamaica News

Three killed an hour apart in two Hanover gun attacks

Three people were murdered in two separate incidents, about a hour apart, in Hanover early on Emancipation Day.
The police have not yet released the identities of the deceased.
Reports are that

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols