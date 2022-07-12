JUST IN: Cop found dead in car | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
JUST IN: Cop found dead in car
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
JUST IN: Cop found dead in car

40 minutes ago

A police officer was on Tuesday morning found dead inside his car at a section of Whitewater Meadows in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Preliminary reports reaching Loop News are that the police officer, who was an inspector, had a gunshot wound to the head. He was found inside the car about 1am Tuesday.

A representative of the Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the incident but did not provide details as the police officer said the team is still awaiting a report.

Loop News will provide more information as it becomes available.

