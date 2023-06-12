JUST IN: Corrections exec, Rev Orville Moore, died from strangulation Loop Jamaica

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio, Fitz Bailey, has advised that a post-mortem examination that was conducted on the body of late Acting Deputy Commissioner of Corrections, Reverend Orville Moore, on Monday, has indicated that the cause of death was strangulation.

Moore’s body was found near the mangled remains of his vehicle off Spur Tree Hill main road in Manchester on June 1, days after he was reported missing.

Reports indicated that he had left a home off Molynes Road in St Andrew, and after the body was found, it was theorised that he may have been heading for St Elizabeth, where he was the head of a church.

Reverend Orville Moore

Initially, it was believed that he died from a motor vehicle crash, but the latest information puts that theory heavily in question.

However, Bailey indicated that so far, investigators have found no evidence of any foul play involved in Moore’s death, but said the probe remains open.

The video above provided all the clarity that the crime chief said is available at present, with the investigations ongoing.

He urged public information to assist in furthering the investigation.