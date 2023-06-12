JUST IN: Corrections exec, Rev Orville Moore, died from strangulation Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
JUST IN: Corrections exec, Rev Orville Moore, died from strangulation Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JUST IN: Corrections exec, Rev Orville Moore, died from strangulation

‘Kibba yuh mout!’ Golding tells comrades speaking negatives about PNP

Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you

‘Cabbie’ wanted in US for killing of ‘rival drug dealer’, remanded

Combating child labour is everyone’s responsibility – Minister Charles

Barking dogs help cops ward off would-be intruders at police station

Rules of engagement for a ‘side piece’

Drive in Me: Dr Knife talks approaches to make a difference in Jamaica

Another child missing in area close to where 8-y-o was abducted

US flight attendant charged; drugs valued $11m found in bag at airport

Monday Jun 12

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

51 minutes ago

Fitz Bailey Speaks On Rev Orville Moore’s Death

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio, Fitz Bailey, has advised that a post-mortem examination that was conducted on the body of late Acting Deputy Commissioner of Corrections, Reverend Orville Moore, on Monday, has indicated that the cause of death was strangulation.

Moore’s body was found near the mangled remains of his vehicle off Spur Tree Hill main road in Manchester on June 1, days after he was reported missing.

Reports indicated that he had left a home off Molynes Road in St Andrew, and after the body was found, it was theorised that he may have been heading for St Elizabeth, where he was the head of a church.

Reverend Orville Moore

Initially, it was believed that he died from a motor vehicle crash, but the latest information puts that theory heavily in question.

However, Bailey indicated that so far, investigators have found no evidence of any foul play involved in Moore’s death, but said the probe remains open.

The video above provided all the clarity that the crime chief said is available at present, with the investigations ongoing.

He urged public information to assist in furthering the investigation.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

JUST IN: Corrections exec, Rev Orville Moore, died from strangulation

Jamaica News

‘Kibba yuh mout!’ Golding tells comrades speaking negatives about PNP

World News

Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you

More From

Sport

Jamaican Ackelia Smith wins NCAA long jump gold

Ackelia Smith, a former Edwin Allen High jumper from the University of Texas, clinched the women’s long jump title at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas on Thursday.
Smith, who entered the com

See also

Sport

Jamaican sensation Ackera Nugent wins NCAA sprint hurdles title

On Friday’s penultimate day of action, Jamaican athletes Jaydon Hibbert, Romaine Beckford, and Phillip Lemonious claimed victories

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Body of missing elderly Jamaican woman found in Florida river

Caroline Woolery-Walters, the 70-year-old Jamaican woman who went missing after arriving at an airport in Florida in the United States on Monday, has been found dead.
A statement from the Broward S

Jamaica News

Educator wins PNP South East St Ann delegates’ vote

Party to decide on most viable candidate; Gen Sec says none got over 50% of ‘yes votes’

Sport

St Elizabeth dominate Day 1 of JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship

St Elizabeth made an impressive start on the opening day of the 38th JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship, undeterred by cloudy skies and intermittent showers. The team accumulated 44 points after six f

Jamaica News

St Ann man found guilty of killing of 91-y-o butcher during robbery

A man is to be sentenced on July 14 after being recently convicted of manslaughter in relation to the killing of a 91-year-old butcher during a robbery at the butcher’s home in Battersea, St Ann four

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols