Just In: Fatality reported from two-vehicle crash in St Mary Loop Jamaica

At least one person has reportedly succumbed to injuries that were sustained by a number of persons in a two-vehicle crash in Stewart Town near Boscobel in St Mary on Sunday morning.

However, it is understood that more fatalities are likely from the crash.

One of the accident victims is said to be a taxi operator from the parish.

The details are sketchy at this time, but it is understood that a Toyota Probox motorcar and a bus collided on the roadway, which is part of the North Coastal Highway.

The police are currently processing the crash scene.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, was unable to confirm details of the incident.

More information are to follow on this developing story.