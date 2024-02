Firefighters are now battling a blaze at the Oracabessa Police Station barracks in St Mary.

Preliminary reports are that sometime after 7pm, fire was seen coming from the building which houses police personnel.

A team from the Port Maria Fire Station subsequently responded to a call.

It is understood that some police officers may have lost personal items in the blaze.

The police station was, however, not impacted by the blaze.

More information to come on this developing story.