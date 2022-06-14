JUST IN: Firefighters battle blaze at St Catherine Parish Court | Loop Jamaica

Firefighters are now battling a blaze at a section of the St Catherine Parish Court in the Old Capital of Spanish Town.

The fire is at a section of the administrative building of the courthouse on White Church Street. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

“We can confirm that there is a fire at the courthouse,” a representative of the Spanish Town fire department told Loop News Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported.

In 2017, there was a fire at the accounts department of the courthouse.

The Old Capital has been tense all Tuesday afternoon after two people were shot dead in the Spanish Town market as gang warfare allegedly spilled over into the busy district.