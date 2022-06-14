JUST IN: Firefighters battle blaze at St Catherine Parish Court | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
JUST IN: Firefighters battle blaze at St Catherine Parish Court | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

VIDEO: Six shot dead in or near Spanish Town on Tuesday

Suspects held in a case where over $46 million was reportedly stolen

Firefighters battle blaze at St Catherine Parish Court

Family suing hospital after 4-year-old boy given accidental vasectomy

At least five shot, one fatally, in Spanish Town market district

GraceKennedy Birthright participants welcomed to Jamaica

England slump to historic loss to Hungary in Nations League

US Fed expected to announce largest interest rate hike in 28 years

Costa Rica going to World Cup, beat New Zealand in playoff

Off-grid living beckons more than just hardy pioneer types

Tuesday Jun 14

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Firefighters battle blaze at St Catherine Parish Court

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Firefighters are now battling a blaze at a section of the St Catherine Parish Court in the Old Capital of Spanish Town.

The fire is at a section of the administrative building of the courthouse on White Church Street. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

“We can confirm that there is a fire at the courthouse,” a representative of the Spanish Town fire department told Loop News Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported.

In 2017, there was a fire at the accounts department of the courthouse.

The Old Capital has been tense all Tuesday afternoon after two people were shot dead in the Spanish Town market as gang warfare allegedly spilled over into the busy district.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Six shot dead in or near Spanish Town on Tuesday

Jamaica News

Suspects held in a case where over $46 million was reportedly stolen

Jamaica News

Firefighters battle blaze at St Catherine Parish Court

More From

Jamaica News

Sykes questions aspects of prosecution’s case against ‘Clans’ accused

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has described as “remarkable”, the lack of evidence presented by the prosecution to link alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang to the murder of an unide

See also

Jamaica News

JCF getting some of the brightest minds, says senior cop

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dian Bartley believes the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is attracting quality people as members, who continue to serve the population despite continuous criticism fr

Sport

Shanieka Ricketts wins triple jump in Turku

Jamaica’s world silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts won the women’s triple jump at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland today.
Ricketts led throughout, opening with 14.10m and improving to 14.35m

Entertainment

Star-studded show as Bounty Killer turns 50

It was a star-studded showing at the downtown Kingston headquarters of Digicel on Sunday, as members of the dancehall fraternity poured into the car park for the ‘Made in JamRoc’ stage show in celebra

Jamaica News

Deliverymen killed in Waterford on Sunday identified

One of two men who were gunned down in Waterford, Portmore, St Catherine by persons so far unknown on Sunday, has been fully identified.
One of the men is Shomari Henry, 29, while the other has be

Jamaica News

WATCH: Mentally challenged man foils credit union robbery with ‘bluff’

A mentally challenged man foiled a credit union robbery in St James on Friday by pointing a piece of hose, barking out gunshot sounds and chasing off five armed would-be-robbers.
Reports

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols