JUST IN: Four bodies found in Kingston Western area | Loop Jamaica

Four bodies were found by the police during a search in sections of Tivoli Gardens, Kingston on Tuesday.

Sources are reporting that a group of men, said to be from neighbouring sections of Kingston Western were reported missing by family members over the weekend.

The report triggered a joint police/military operation and search in the area and reports are now emerging that the bodies of the missing men were found.

The names of the victims have not been released as yet as security forces are still in the area.